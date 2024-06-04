Jammu Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Jammu Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Jammu Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Jammu was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Jammu are Jugal Kishore (BJP) and Raman Bhalla (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Jammu seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Jammu seat was won by BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, while Congress candidate Raman Bhalla had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Jammu constituency was won by BJP candidate Jugal Kishore and Congress candidate Madan Lal Sharma was the runner-up.
Jammu is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Jammu & Kashmir.
While Jammu and Kashmir's three prominent parties, NC, PDP, and Congress, are members of the INDIA alliance, only NC and Congress have entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state. The Farooq Abdullah-led NC is contesting on three seats of the Kashmir valley, Congress is competing from the two seats of Jammu. PDP fielded its candidates on the three seats of Kashmir, thereby fighting directly with NC on those seats. BJP is contesting just from the two seats of Jammu.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, five seats of Jammu & Kashmir went to polls across phases 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. Notably, polling in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was delayed from phase three on 7 May to phase six on 25 May after ECI stated poor weather and connectivity barriers. The move incited significant controversy with both NC and PDP condemning the shift. This Lok Sabha elections also saw Kashmir's constituencies registering high voter turnouts after decades.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, which were held before the abrogation of Article 370, NC won all three seats of Kashmir, while BJP won both the seats from Jammu. In 2014's Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the same two seats of Jammu, but the situation was different in Kashmir with PDP winning all three seats there.
