'Irreplaceable Loss': Editors Guild Mourns Danish Siddiqui's Death

Siddiqui was killed in the line of duty, on 16 July, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan.

In what would end up becoming his last dispatch before his death, Siddiqui had, on Tuesday, detailed a mission undertaken by Afghan forces to rescue a trapped and wounded policeman amid an attack on them.

Sharing a visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate of their car overhead, alongside a brief video, Siddiqui had written that he "was lucky to be safe."