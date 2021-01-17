Delhi Zoo Reports First Case of Bird Flu Death, Remains Test +ve

A dead owl in Delhi Zoo has been found to be infected with bird flu, PTI reported. This is the first case of Bird Flu death from the capital.
Cloacal, tracheal and ocular swabs of the brown fish owl that died in captivity were found positive for the H5N8 avian influenza, the report said.
As per guidelines issued by the Centre, sanitisation of zoo premises and monitoring of birds in captivity has been heightened.
The report quoted zoo director Ramesh Pandey as saying:
Additionally, chicken feed and entry of vehicles, movement of staff have been restricted and regulated.
The avian flu has been confirmed in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, prompting state government to ban sale of poultry products.
Recently, on 16 January, the Centre asked state governments to rethink bans and permit the sale chicken and eggs sourced from non-infected areas.
