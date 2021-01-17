Delhi Zoo Reports First Case of Bird Flu Death, Remains Test +ve

A dead owl in Delhi Zoo has been found to be infected with bird flu, PTI reported. This is the first case of Bird Flu death from the capital.

Cloacal, tracheal and ocular swabs of the brown fish owl that died in captivity were found positive for the H5N8 avian influenza, the report said.

As per guidelines issued by the Centre, sanitisation of zoo premises and monitoring of birds in captivity has been heightened.

The report quoted zoo director Ramesh Pandey as saying: