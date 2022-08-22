Zomato Stops Subscription Renewals, Onboarding New Customers for Pro

Raju Das, who works with Zomato, waiting at Sector 104, Noida.
(Photo: Tridip K Mandal/The Quint)
Zomato is no longer onboarding new customers or permitting renewals for Zomato Pro, which was launched in 2020 to replace its Gold membership programme, according to The Indian Express.
Users trying to sign up for the Pro membership are greeted with the message, "A new experience is coming. In the meanwhile, you won't be able to purchase any Pro membership. Watch out for an update soon!"
Pro Plus, Zomato's premium membership programme launched in 2021, was discontinued earlier this year and the terms of its co-branded credit card with RBL Bank have also been revised.
The Quint has reached out to Zomato for comment. The story will be updated with their response.
Zomato’s chief financial officer Akshant Goyal indicated that the company is looking to focus on dining out in order to "meaningfully impact" the frequency of users on the platform.
“I think if you have to go from where we are today and meaningfully increase customer frequency, we will have to look beyond these loyalty programmes and look at introducing newer cases, which perhaps leads to a lot of the current offline spend on restaurant food moving on to our platform," Zomato’s chief financial officer Akshant Goyal said in an earnings call this month.
The company narrowed its losses considerably in the last quarter. It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 186 crore, compared to Rs 359.70 crore in the March quarter. Zomato even grew its gross revenue to Rs 1,413.90 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 844.40 crore in the same period last year.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)