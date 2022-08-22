Zomato Stops Subscription Renewals, Onboarding New Customers for Pro

Zomato is no longer onboarding new customers or permitting renewals for Zomato Pro, which was launched in 2020 to replace its Gold membership programme, according to The Indian Express.

Users trying to sign up for the Pro membership are greeted with the message, "A new experience is coming. In the meanwhile, you won't be able to purchase any Pro membership. Watch out for an update soon!"

Pro Plus, Zomato's premium membership programme launched in 2021, was discontinued earlier this year and the terms of its co-branded credit card with RBL Bank have also been revised.

The Quint has reached out to Zomato for comment. The story will be updated with their response.