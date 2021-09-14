Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Exits Company to Start a 'New Chapter'

Gaurav Gupta, food tech platform Zomato’s co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer (COO), has decided to leave the company. Gupta, in an email sent to employees on Tuesday, 14 September, said that he is stepping down as he starts “a new chapter” in his life.

Gupta joined Zomato in 2015 and was elevated to the role of COO in 2018 and then co-founder in 2019.

“I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," said Gupta.