Let’s Talk About Zomato’s 'Tone-Deaf' Ad and the Conversation It Started

Not too long ago, a sea of online criticism had befallen on the food delivery app Zomato as many delivery workers took to social media to protest against their job insecurity, a constantly fluctuating variable pay, low base-pay, no long-distance return bonuses, and alleged absence of the first-mile pay, along with poor treatment.

The food delivery app has had to bear the brunt of Twitter fury yet again after the launch of their latest campaign around delivery personnel, starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The campaign ‘Har Customer Hai Star’ features a Zomato delivery partner delivering food to these actors. While the advertisement with Katrina Kaif managed to garner frowns, the one with Hrithik Roshan started a chain of outrage.

Roshan addresses the delivery personnel as ‘Jaadu’ (The alien in Koi Mil Gaya), as he delivers his food despite bad weather and heavy rain. “…Ek selfie toh banti hai", says the actor, but the delivery executive leaves as another call of duty arrives. The ad film with Kaif has a similar narrative.