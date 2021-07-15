Zomato's IPO: Add to Cart or Wait it Out?

However, keeping the celebration of the IPO aside, brokerages and analysts have cautioned that given the companies sky-high valuation—which is reported to be 25 times the enterprise value—and the fact that the company has been reporting losses for the past three years, the path to profitability for Zomato is not clear.

Given the risks attached, should you dig into your wallet and invest right now when it is low or hold on to see if this is only a listing boom? What do investors have to say?

To answer your questions on Zomato’s IPO, for this episode we spoke to Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.