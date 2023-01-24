12 Policemen Booked Over Death of Man in Uttar Pradesh 'Fake Encounter' Case

Zeeshan Haidar was allegedly killed on the suspicion of being a cattle smuggler in September 2021.
(Photo: The Quint)
Over 1.5 years since 40-year-old Zeeshan Haidar's death, a case was filed against 12 policemen in an alleged fake encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district in September 2021. He was allegedly suspected of being a cattle smuggler.
His wife Afroz had filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), alleging that the police had murdered her husband. The policemen have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of murder. The orders were issued by the chief judicial magistrate.
The incident took place on the intervening night of 4 and 5 September. Zeeshan Haidar, a farmer in Thithki village, received a call from the policemen and left his home.
At 6 am on September 5, the policemen informed the family members that Zeeshan had been shot in an accident.
When Zeeshan’s relatives reached Deoband police station, they were told that Zeeshan is in Saharanpur. Upon reaching the hospital, the relatives found him dead.
Saaed Raza, Zeeshan’s cousin brother, told the media, “On 5 September, the police called my brother and killed him. At the time, there was no action taken by the police. Now, after 18 months, we have finally received justice.”
According to the petition filed by Afroz, Zeeshan did not have a criminal background.
The police maintained that a team had surrounded a group of cattle smugglers and Zeeshan was among them. One of the cattle smugglers allegedly opened fire, and that the bullet pierced through Zeeshan’s leg and led to his death. The medical report stated that he was shot in the thigh, and he died due to excessive bleeding.
When asked if the policemen will be suspended, the SSP said that investigation is ongoing and appropriate action will be taken.