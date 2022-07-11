'Had Permission for Noida Metro Coach Party': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on Arrest

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja.
A day after YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested for conducting his birthday party at a Noida metro station – which was organised by his wife Ritu Rathee, the couple said in a statement on Sunday, 10 July that the police booked him despite them having prior permission to use the metro coach where the party was held.
"A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on social media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight," the statement read, as per news agency ANI.
The couple claimed that they had obtained permission for conducting the party in a metro coach through proper channels.
This came after thousands of his fans gathered in the Sector 51 metro station in Noida on Saturday, 9 July to celebrate the YouTuber's birthday, after an invitation allegedly extended by his wife.
On Saturday, Taneja's wife, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, had asked her fans to meet her at around 1:30 pm for the birthday celebration.
The couple's statement said, "The fans (gathered at the metro station) were neither violent nor did raise any objectionable slogans. They did not harm any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Taneja and Rathi have been setting for their fans and followers in their videos."
