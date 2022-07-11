'Had Permission for Noida Metro Coach Party': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on Arrest

A day after YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested for conducting his birthday party at a Noida metro station – which was organised by his wife Ritu Rathee, the couple said in a statement on Sunday, 10 July that the police booked him despite them having prior permission to use the metro coach where the party was held.

"A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on social media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight," the statement read, as per news agency ANI.