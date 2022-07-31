India's 1st Monkeypox Death Suspected in Kerala, Virus Detected After Death

India’s first suspected death due to monkeypox has been reported from Thrissur in Kerala, after a 22-year-old man who returned from the UAE died on 30 July, Saturday.

The young man, who had returned to Kerala on 21 July, was admitted to a private hospital on July 27 after he developed encephalitis and fever, besides which his lymph nodes were swollen.

However, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told TNM that the patient did not have any rashes on his body, and the doctors hence saw no reason to suspect that he was suffering from a monkeypox infection.

It was revealed only after his death that he had tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Ras Al-Khaimah on 19 July, just before his return to Kerala, the minister said. His samples have now been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for confirmation, she added.