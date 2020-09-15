Yogi Govt Renames Agra’s Mughal Museum After Chhatrapati Shivaji

The CM asked, “how can our heroes be Mughals.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 14 September, announced that the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

After Adityanath chaired a review meeting of the development works of the Agra division on Monday, a government spokesperson said the UP government will always “nurture the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with.”

The foundation stone for the Mughal Museum in Agra was laid by the former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in January 2016.

The Agra museum was proposed to come up on about 6 acres of land near the eastern gate of Taj Mahal, reported The Indian Express.