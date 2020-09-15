Yogi Govt Renames Agra’s Mughal Museum After Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 14 September, announced that the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The CM asked “how can our heroes be Mughals.” He further went on to say that “the very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem,” reported news agency PTI.
After Adityanath chaired a review meeting of the development works of the Agra division on Monday, a government spokesperson said the UP government will always “nurture the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with.”
The foundation stone for the Mughal Museum in Agra was laid by the former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in January 2016.
The Agra museum was proposed to come up on about 6 acres of land near the eastern gate of Taj Mahal, reported The Indian Express.
Adityanath also ordered the officials to complete the remaining work of Agra Smart City Project as soon as possible, adding that the project is among the UP government’s priorities and should be taken up with the utmost urgency, the PTI report added.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express)
