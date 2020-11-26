Farmers’ Protests: Yogendra Yadav Detained for ‘Breach of Peace’

Yadav was on his way to support the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march by farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws. The Quint Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav addresses various farmers organisations during a protest against the recently passed farm bills 2020, in Sangrur district, Friday, 25 September. | (Photo: PTI) India Yadav was on his way to support the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march by farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

Swaraj India leader and political activist Yogendra Yadav was detained by the Haryana Police near the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday, 26 November, as he sought to join the farmers heading to Delhi to protest against the government’s farm laws and other policies. Amid tight security on Thursday, over two lakh farmers and members of trade unions from Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have called for ‘Delhi Chalo’, a two-day march, to protest against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

Yadav, along with other members of the Jai Kisan Andolan as well as several farmers, was detained by the police allegedly for ‘breach of the peace’ (you can see him questioning this claim of the police in the video below), even as farmers from Punjab pushed past police barricades to enter Haryana at Shambhu.

Yadav has been a staunch opponent of the Centre’s farm laws that were passed earlier this year, and supported the protests by the farmers, including the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march. He also slammed the Haryana Police and government for their attempts to block protesters on Wednesday, 25 November, including through the use of water cannons.

As a preventive step, the Haryana government sealed all its major entry points along the Punjab border and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to arrest anyone assembling for the protests. The Delhi government has denied permission for any rallies, and massive security arrangements have been made at the Delhi-Haryana border. Protesters at Jantar Mantar, including AIKSCC leaders were being detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday, according to reports.