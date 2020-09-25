Yes Bank Case: ED Seizes Rana Kapoor’s London Flat Worth Rs 124 Cr

Rana Kapoor had bought the flat in 2017 for 9.9 million Pounds (Rs 93 crore). The Quint Image of the co-founder, and former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint) India Rana Kapoor had bought the flat in 2017 for 9.9 million Pounds (Rs 93 crore).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential flat owned by Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in London, reported ANI. The market value of Kapoor’s flat is 13.5 million British Pound (Rs 127 crore), reported ANI, citing ED.

Kapoor bought the flat in 2017 for 9.9 million Pound (Rs 93 crore) in the name of DOIT Creations Jersey Limited, wherein he is the beneficial owner, ED reportedly said.

This development has come amid a money-laundering probe against Kapoor, ED informed, according to PTI.

Background

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on 26 June, filed a charge sheet against Kapoor, his family, Dewan Housing Finance promoters and others in the Rs 3,700 crore fraud case.

The ED had also, in May, filed a separate charge sheet before a Mumbai Special Court with charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The charge sheet, filed before the Special CBI Judge, had named Kapoor, his daughter Roshni Kapoor – promoter of DoIt Urban Ventures (India) – DHFL's Kapil R Wadhawan, Dheeraj R Wadhawan, and other companies like Belief Realtors and RKW Developers, IANS had reported. ED on 9 July attached assets worth over Rs 2,200 crore of Kapoor and others in the money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS.)