Yediyurappa Mulls Paid Parking in B’luru, Proposes Other Changes

Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to review and revise the draft Parking Policy.

In a bid to move from chaotic to organised parking in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, 1 December, directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to review and revise the draft Parking Policy 2.0 before submitting it to the Cabinet. A senior official from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told IANS that the draft Parking Policy 2.0 comprises three prominent components – moving from chaotic to organised parking; moving from free parking to paid parking system; and making possession of parking permits mandatory for all existing and new vehicles across the city.

"The last of the three seems to be the biggest stumbling block in implementing this policy, as not many politicians are willing to bite this silver bullet," the official claimed. During the meeting, the officials apprised the CM about the need for a parking policy as in the last seven years, the number of vehicles have doubled in the city. "We have nearly 80 lakh vehicles for a city of 1.2 crore population. Therefore, we need a controlling mechanism and tech-based parking system to regulate traffic as well as parking," the official added.