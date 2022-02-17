Hindutva Leader Yati Narsinghanand Walks Out of Jail After Bail in Two Cases

Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand walked out of jail on Thursday, 17 February, after he was granted bail in a case about derogatory comments against women.

A Uttarakhand court on Tuesday, 15 February, had granted bail to the religious leader in the case related to his alleged offensive comments against women.

Narsinghanand, who had organised the Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad' in December 2021 where genocidal calls targeting the Muslim community were made, was also granted bail by a local court on 7 February in relation to the hate speech case.