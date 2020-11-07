World Bank Cautions Indians Against Fraudulent Credit, Debit Cards

If there weren`t enough financial crimes and frauds, fake credit and debit cards claiming to be in the name of the World Bank, are being issued in India.

However, these are entirely fraudulent, and any message or service claiming to be related to them is likely to be some sort of scam attempt.

“The World Bank Group does not issue debit/credit cards. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices," the statement said.