'Words Misinterpreted': Amarinder Singh Defends His Stance on Farmers' Protest

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Monday, 13 September, that it was unfortunate that his appeal to call off the farmers' protest was misinterpreted and given a political twist. He reiterated that the Congress government stands in support of the protesting farmers.
The chief minister was quoted as saying, "My government has not only firmly supported the farmers' fight against the farm laws but had even brought in amendment Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to mitigate their adverse impact," NDTV reported.
Singh asserted that "if things continue in this manner, we will lose out on investment, revenue and employment opportunities," which might would lead to serious paralysis of the Punjab government, NDTV reported.
Citing specific cases, Singh said that the movement of wheat stocks and the construction of silos awarded by the Food Corporation of India were also being affected, as JCBs and trucks weren’t being allowed to enter the construction sites.
