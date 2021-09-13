Shun Protests in State, Punjab Chief Minister Appeals to Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday, 13 September, appealed to the representatives of farmers' unions not to hold protests across the state against the three Central farm laws passed as the state and its people have already expressed solidarity with them on this issue.



In his address after laying the foundation stone of government college at Mukhliana village in the Chabbewal assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 13.44 crore, he said the state where its entire people stood like a rock with them in favour of their legitimate issues, should desist from holding protests across the state against these "black" farm laws passed by the BJP-led Central government.