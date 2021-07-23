Words Distorted: Meenakshi Lekhi Takes Back 'Hooligans, Not Farmers' Jibe

Apologising for her controversial "hooligans, not farmers remark", newly inducted union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, on Thursday, 22 July, claimed that her statement was "distorted".
Apologising for her controversial "hooligans, not farmers" remark, newly inducted Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, on Thursday, 22 July, claimed that her statement had been "distorted."
Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said:
Further, as per ANI, she added: "My words have been distorted, if it has hurt farmers or any anyone else, then I apologise and take back my words."
A video journalist working with a popular TV channel had alleged: "Some people were making videos and verbally abusing media. After a scuffle, a man hit me on the head with a light stand. He hit me thrice with the light stand. The man had an ID of some sort that said Kisan Media. I am not sure if he was a farmer but it appeared he was sympathetic towards the cause of the farmers."
Reacting to the allegations, Lekhi, at a press conference on Thursday said:
Thereafter, as per ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait responded to Lekhi's comments and said that farmers are "anndatas" and are not "hooligans".
Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar Kakka, who is also a farmer leader, said that such remarks were an insult to 80 crore farmers of India. He also said that action should be taken against the person who purportedly attacked the journalist.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined