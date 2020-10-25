Won’t Let Anyone Take an Inch of Land: Rajnath After Shastra Puja

Rajnath Singh said that India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh. The Quint Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing ‘Shastra Puja’ | (Image: Twitter/Rajnath Singh) India Rajnath Singh said that India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 25 October, said that India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, and establish peace.

However, the defence minister also asserted that the “Indian soldiers will not let even an inch of India’s land fall into the hands of another.”

The remark comes after Singh performed 'Shastra Puja' at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was also present at the occasion.

“Shastra Pujan is an integral part of India’s military tradition. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I had the good fortune to attend the Shastra Pujan ceremony held at the headquarters of ‘Trishakti Corps’ at Sukhna.” Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath worshipped weapons, equipment and armoured vehicles as a priest chanted prayers in Sanskrit. “I always feel very happy to meet the soldiers of the Indian Army. Their morale is very high, whatever is praised for it is low,” said the defence minister. Singh and General Naravane reached Sukna Military Camp late on Saturday afternoon. The two are on a two-day visit to Darjeeling and Sikkim.

Singh has been pushing for infrastructure developments across at the border areas for swift movement of the forces, reported IANS.

Earlier this month, heralding in a new era in the connectivity of roads and bridges in sensitive areas close to Western, Northern and North Eastern Borders, Singh opened 44 major permanent bridges constructed by BRO.

He also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. These bridges are of strategic importance and provide connectivity to remote areas. The 44 bridges are spread over seven states and union territories.

(With inputs from IANS)