‘Won’t Bow Down Before Injustice’: Rahul Quotes Mahatma Gandhi

This comes just a day after he was briefly detained while marching to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi, he said: “I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down before anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi. This comes just a day after he was briefly detained while marching to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi welcomed the Allahbad High Court summoning of top Uttar Pradesh officials to appear before it in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district. Taking to twitter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Strong and encouraging order from the Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC. The entire nation is demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim. The HC order shines a ray of hope amidst the dark, the inhumane and unjust treatment meted out to her family by the UP Govt.”

A division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on 12 October to explain the incident, reported PTI.

On Thursday, 1 October a police case was later lodged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under the Epidemic Act. In dramatic visuals that surfaced on Thursday, 1 October, showed Rahul Gandhi being pushed and he fell to the ground during a tussle with the police, while he was leading a march to victim’s village Hathras.

(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)