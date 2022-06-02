More Than 90% of Indian Women Not in Workforce Due to COVID Pandemic: Report

The number of working women in India dropped to a dire figure of 9 percent by 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, a report suggests.

Between 2010 and 2020, the number of women in India's workforce had already dropped to 19 percent from 26 percent, according to data compiled by the World Bank. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown announced by the Narendra Modi government in March 2020 accelerated the rate of decrease steeply.

More than 100 million jobs were also lost during this period.

Female employment in India nosedived to such a great extent that now the country falls in the same category as Yemen, as per a report by Bloomberg.