27% Lost Jobs During COVID-19, 19% Saw Pay Cuts: Quarterly Employment Survey

According to the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey, 27% of establishments cut jobs between 25 March and 30 June, 2020. While, 19% employees in nine non-farm sectors, did not receive full wages. This was the period that saw a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

The report also showed that the overall rate of employment in India has increased by 29% over the last six years, since 2013-14.

As was being expected by economists, among the sectors that fared well were IT/BPO, health, transport, financial services, construction, education and manufacturing. Other than trade, accommodation and restaurants, all sectors saw an increase in employment.

Akin to what trends and news reports have been suggesting for some time, the proportion of female workers also declined by 2% from an already low 31%, to just 29%.