With Successive Drops in Share Prices, LIC One of the Biggest Wealth-Losing IPOs

With a $17 billion wipeout in market value, Life Insurance Corporation of India – the country’s biggest insurance company – has become one of the biggest wealth destroyers among Asia’s IPOs in 2022, Bloomberg reported.

The stocks of the government-run company, which came out with a Rs 21,000 crore IPO recently, crashed by 5.85 percent to Rs 668.20 per share for the tenth consecutive day on Monday, 13 June.

This is a 29.58 percent plunge from the IPO offer price of Rs 949 in May.