Invested in Loss-Making LIC? Experts Answer What You Should Do Next

Market expert Rajeev Talreja told The Quint that the fundamentals of the company were good, that is, the company would be able to increase its income further in the future.

"If you have faith in the company, then definitely hold on as it would be beneficial in the future. Those who want to make wealth in the stock market have to be patient for a long time."

On the other hand, Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora said, "If you are thinking for the long-term, then holding on will be a profitable deal. In the short-term, I think the share price will fall further."