LIC Shares Plummet Below Rs 675, Down 29% From Issue Price; Govt ‘Concerned’

Woes for Life Insurance Corporation's stocks continued as prices crashed to below Rs 675 per share, with the 30-day anchor lock-in set to end on Monday, 13 June.
As the stock price falls for the 10th consecutive trading day, LIC has lost Rs 1.2 lakh crore in market capitalisation since its initial listing on 17 May.
Anchor investors, who collectively bought almost 59.3 million shares before the IPO opened for subscription, are high-profile institutional investors and will be allowed to sell their shares in the open market from Monday.
With the stock down almost 29 percent lower than its issue price of Rs 949, the government on Friday, 10 June expressed its concern about the drop in valuation, calling it a temporary ‘blip’ and said that LIC’s management will analyse various factors and raise shareholders’ value.
Since the day of listing, LIC shares have remained below the issue price and had touched a low of Rs 708.70 and a high of Rs 920.
The government had garnered about Rs 20,500 crore through sale of 3.5 per cent stake in LIC via an IPO last month.
Moreover, LIC's valuation was drastically reduced from earlier estimates of Rs 12 trillion to just Rs 6 trillion.
