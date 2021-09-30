As Punjab Crisis Unfolds, Over 14 Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Visit Delhi

Speaking to the news agency, he asserted that their visit should not be speculated over, and added that PL Punia will be contacted over the matter on Thursday.

Speaking on the political buzz surrounding the visit, he stated that the majority of MLAs in the state assembly had expressed their concerns to Congress in-charge of the state PL Punia the last time.

"When there is blessing of the high command, support of the MLAs and the chief minister is working well, then no such issue (of leadership change) exists," Singh added, PTI quoted.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the situation in Chattisgarh and turmoil in Punjab, he claimed that the 'top leadership of any party would not put the entire government at stake' to make one leader happy.

Speaking further, he denied any feud between Baghel and state health minister TS Singh Deo.

There have been several reports of differences between Baghel and Deo earlier this year, with the latter lobbying hard for months to replace the former.