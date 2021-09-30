As Punjab Crisis Unfolds, Over 14 Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Visit Delhi

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Image used for representational purposes.
Amid the ambiguity surrounding the Congress' change of guard in Chhattisgarh, the political friction in the state continued after over fourteen Congress MLAs reached the national capital on Wednesday, 29 September.
Reports speculated that the legislators have gone to express their support to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, news agency PTI reported.
As per the MLAs, however, their visit came in regard to the proposed tour of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to the state.
Ramanujganj's party MLA stated,
Speaking to the news agency, he asserted that their visit should not be speculated over, and added that PL Punia will be contacted over the matter on Thursday.
Speaking on the political buzz surrounding the visit, he stated that the majority of MLAs in the state assembly had expressed their concerns to Congress in-charge of the state PL Punia the last time.
"When there is blessing of the high command, support of the MLAs and the chief minister is working well, then no such issue (of leadership change) exists," Singh added, PTI quoted.
Drawing a sharp contrast between the situation in Chattisgarh and turmoil in Punjab, he claimed that the 'top leadership of any party would not put the entire government at stake' to make one leader happy.
Speaking further, he denied any feud between Baghel and state health minister TS Singh Deo.
There have been several reports of differences between Baghel and Deo earlier this year, with the latter lobbying hard for months to replace the former.
In July, the Ramanujganj's MLA, a close aid to Baghel had sparked a row in the Congress after he alleged that his convoy had been attacked by associates of of the health minister in the state's Surguja district, which falls under Deo.
After his claim that there was a threat to his life from Deo, the Chhattisgarh Congress issued a notice to Singh over his allegations. Later, Singh withdrew his claim.
Meanwhile, in June 2021, the issue of leadership change arose after Mr Baghel completed two and a half years as chief minister.
Deo had then reportedly cited a deal for rotational chief ministership that was purportedly reached upon after the party upset the BJP leadership in the state, winning the Assembly elections in late 2018.
However, PL Punia reportedly denied any such deal.
Amid reports of infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress, both the senior leaders were summoned to Delhi in August
The Congress high command summoned both Mr Baghel and Singh Deo to Delhi in August to resolve the feud. However, as per reports, no talks were held on the transition of leadership and and the row remained unabated.
(With inputs from PTI)
