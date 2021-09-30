Congress 'Stumped' After Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Retires Hurt'

Meanwhile, Sidhu's reputation as 'Coach' has surely been tarnished, he may now be seen as a troublemaker, which would make it hard for him to get new and important assignments. His sudden decision to resign, just days after the team got a new 'captain', who was yet to settle in at the helm, could be seen as selfish and unprofessional. The mayhem created by his announcement could also lead to him losing some of his loyalists.

The team's General Secretary Harish Rawat, who wanted to give up his position months back, but was convinced by the 'Team Top Management' to stay on, would also be disappointed as he had played a crucial role in getting Channi installed as the new 'Captain' and would have thought that normalcy would return soon to the team.