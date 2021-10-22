With BJP Leaders Present, Hindutva Leader Calls for 'Beheading of Minorities'

Swami Parmatmanand inciting the gathering to “behead them, those who come for religious conversion.”
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
In yet another brazen call for violence against India’s minorities, a video from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district surfaced on social media recently, showing Swami Parmatmanand, a Hindutva leader, purportedly asking the gathering to 'behead those who come for religious conversions.'
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Nand Kumar Sai can also be seen clapping as Parmatmanand delivered his controversial speech.
The event, titled ‘Bandh Karo Dharmantaran’ (stop religious conversions), was organised by Sarwa Sanatan Hindu Raksha Manch, The Wire reported.
He then adds in Hindi, “You must be thinking why am I, a saint, talking about violence? You will wonder how am I a saint if I am igniting fire. Sometimes a fire needs to be ignited. He then goes on to purportedly compare himself to Lord Hanuman, who too, he said, had to burn down Ravana's Lanka.
“I want to tell those Christians who went away (converted), why did you leave the ocean for the well? I want you to talk to them politely first. Roko (stop), phir toko (protest), phir thoko (shoot),” he added.
Later, the Sukma Superintendent of Police issued a letter asking all police stations to keep an eye on Christian missionaries and recently converted tribal people, in an effort to stop “illegal” religious conversions, The Wire report added.
(With inputs from The Wire)
