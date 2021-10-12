Bajrang Dal Says Indore College Promoting 'Love Jihad' at Garba Event, 4 Held

Four boys were arrested in Indore during a garba event organised at a college. Image used for representational purposes.
At least four boys were arrested in Indore during a garba event organised at a college on Sunday, 10 October, as the Bajrang Dal accused the college of "promoting love jihad" and breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Two of the four arrested were students of the Oxford College of Indore where the event was organised.
The Bajrang Dal accused the college of “commercialisation” and assembling “young women” to promote “love jihad”, according to The Indian Express.
According to IE, the four were arrested on charges of creating public nuisance after members of the Bajrang Dal handed them over to the police.
The four arrested have been identified as Adnan Shah and Kadir Mansoori, both students of Oxford College, and their friends Umar Khalid and Sayyad Sakib.
Superintendent of Police, Indore West, Maheshchand Jain told IE that the action against the four was “unfair”.
The police claimed that they were sent to jail as the families failed to produce bail bonds.
The police also said that the organisers also violated COVID-19 norms as around 5,000 people were present at the venue. An FIR has been registered against the organisers.
Adnan’s uncle Sajid Shah told IE that the family learnt of their detention at 11.30 pm on Sunday, 10 October, and that they failed to reach police officials all night.
“Early Monday morning, 11 October, police assured us that the four would be released but they were produced before the SDM, who instead of giving them bail, sent them to jail without our knowledge,” said Shah, as quoted by IE.