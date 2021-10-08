Facebook Lacked Tools To Flag RSS-Linked Hate Speech in India: Whistleblower

Owing to a lack of "Hindi and Bengali classifiers”, Facebook could not mitigate the "fear mongering and anti-Muslim narratives" advanced by pages associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Facebook data scientist and whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed in one of her complaints to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Non-profit legal organisation Whistleblower Aid reportedly noted in Haugen's complaint that despite the social media giant's awareness of it exacerbating misinformation and ethnic violence in India, it did not have the required infrastructure to flag alarming posts, The Indian Express reported.

The complaint cited an internal Facebook document titled 'Adversarial Harmful Networks-India Case study' and read,