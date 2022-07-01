With Aadhaar a Must for Receiving Free Nutrition, Millions of Children at Risk

Meet Samidha Khatoon. A 20-year-old mother of two infants. Samidha’s husband is a day labourer and they can not afford food for their children. Her only hope to feed her children is the free nutritious food provided at the anganwadi centre in her locality.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Her children do not have the unique identity and Samidha can’t get their Aadhaar IDs made.
Previously undisclosed documents accessed by The Reporters’ Collective reveal that the union government has made Aadhaar compulsory for all beneficiaries of the nutrition programme.
This was written down in the guidelines sent to states in March 2022.
The guidelines on nutrition mission even “advise” women and children to produce Aadhaar every time they come to receive ration from anganwadi centres.
The Centre’s new rule threatens millions of children under 6 who don’t have Aadhaar.
The anganwadi workers we spoke to in Delhi told us that very few beneficiaries in their centres had their Aadhaar IDs verified and many deserving beneficiaries will lose access to nutritious meals if Aadhaar cards were made compulsory.
The government’s to mandate Aadhaar comes ostensibly to remove “fake beneficiaries” of the nutrition scheme.
This also comes despite the Supreme Court’s 2018 that children can’t be denied any services or benefits for the lack of the unique identification number.
A recent by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India also questioned Aadhaar for children below five.
It noted,
The Union government was trying to push Aadhaar for quite some time. This was for boosting the Poshan Tracker – a mobile application software used by anganwadi workers to feed details of beneficiaries and the services provided to them.
On 30 November 2021, four months before the guidelines were out, the Women and Child Development Ministry gave an ultimatum to the states to link Aadhaar details of beneficiaries with the Poshan Tracker by 15 December.
It said the allocation of funds under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme would be based on the data fed into the mobile application.
The Reporters’ Collective spoke to Dipa Sinha, Assistant Professor of Economics at Ambedkar University Delhi. Sinha is also associated with the Right to Food Campaign that advocates people’s right to food and the universalisation of nutrition-related schemes.
She told us that since the supplementary nutrition programme is majorly funded by the Centre, its guidelines will force the states to provide food to only the beneficiaries who have Aadhaar identity.
The guidelines enforcing Aadhaar ask officials of anganwadi services and anganwadi workers to help those without Aadhaar get their cards made.
When The Reporters' Collective spoke to anganwadi workers in April they said that their incentives might also depend on feeding Aadhaar verified data into the tracker.
While the Union government hails the use of technology in India’s nutrition mission, Dipa Sinha told us that the Poshan Tracker doesn’t provide any useful information on the status of the nutrition programme.
(Tapasya T is a member of The Reporters' Collective, a journalism collaborative that publishes in multiple languages and media.)
