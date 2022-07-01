With Aadhaar a Must for Receiving Free Nutrition, Millions of Children at Risk

Her children do not have the unique identity and Samidha can’t get their Aadhaar IDs made.

Previously undisclosed documents accessed by The Reporters’ Collective reveal that the union government has made Aadhaar compulsory for all beneficiaries of the nutrition programme.

This was written down in the guidelines sent to states in March 2022.

The guidelines on nutrition mission even “advise” women and children to produce Aadhaar every time they come to receive ration from anganwadi centres.