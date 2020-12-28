MP Assembly Session Postponed After MLAs Test COVID Positive

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, scheduled to begin on 28 December, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation.
This comes just hours after the speaker disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly Secretariat and five MLAs tested positive for coronavirus.
"The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. The three days (of the session which will be now washed out) will be added to the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one," said Legislative Assembly's Principal Secretary AP Singh, reported PTI.
The decision was taken in an all-party meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Congress unit President Kamal Nath and others.
Meanwhile, Congress announced that they will continue to hold protests against the farm laws passed by the Centre and will reach the Assembly campus on Monday on tractors to stage the protest.
The MLAs and their staff have been asked to undergo coronavirus tests before the session began.
(With inputs from PTI)
