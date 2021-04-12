Will Impose Curfew in a Week Depending on COVID Cases: Yediyurappa

Days after ruling out the possibility of a lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, speaking to the media in Bidar on Monday, said that if the number of COVID-19 cases does not come down in a week’s time, he will consider imposing lockdown or any other measures required.

Karnataka has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the state recorded 10,250 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 7,584 cases in Bengaluru.

"Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we have already implemented night curfew in several districts. If the other districts also report more cases during the week, the government will think of similar measures there too. We will wait for another week. If the situation is not under control, we will think of imposing curfews or other measures required to handle the situation,” said BS Yediyurappa.

When a curfew is imposed, the government and police can restrict movement and not allow even essential services like ATMs, grocery stores etc. Only emergency services like hospitals will be allowed to function.