Will Follow My Father’s Path: Ahmed Patel’s Daughter Shares Video

In the video, Siddiqui can be heard saying: "Papa is no more, it is very difficult to believe."

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, 25 November.



The Congress on Thursday, 26 November shared a video by Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel Siddiqui on their social media handle.



In the video, Siddiqui can be heard saying: “Papa is no more, it is very difficult to believe. But we are helpless in front of divine will”.

Siddiqui further stated that her father has always helped everyone, and she will try to follow the path of ideals and principles that her father has laid down.

“My father’s love for the country and the spirit to serve the poor - this will be our aim to carry forward his work,” said Siddiqui.

Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 on 1 October and had been admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on 15 November. Patel was considered a close and trusted aide of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He was the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi (currently the interim president of Congress) for many years.