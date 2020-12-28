Why 2 IPS Officers in K’taka Are At Loggerheads Over a Phone Call

Allegations and counter-allegations between two IPS officers in Karnataka over charges of corruption, has led to the Karnataka government ordering a probe by the Bengaluru police commissioner.

The entire controversy began following a phone call by Karnataka Home Secretary D Roopa to a Project Consultant allegedly requesting a copy of the classified Request for Proposal (RFP) before its publication. She requested the RFP for the multi-crore Bengaluru Safe City Project.

Even as the probe is on, both officers continue to level allegations against each other. So, what is the latest controversy brewing in the Karnataka police?