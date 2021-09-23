Why Tree Transplantation Can't Make Up For Loss Of Green Cover

Will tree transplantation, the process of replanting uprooted trees elsewhere as a measure to counter deforestation, be effective in Delhi, which stands to lose large green tracts to various projects? Unlikely, environmentalists say, pointing to the many big projects in India where tree transplantation failed. Here are some examples:

· Up to 2,141 trees in 2017 were felled in Aarey Colony, an urban forest referred to as Mumbai's last green lung, to make way for the Mumbai Metro 3 project linking the southern end of the city to its western suburbs. The Bombay High court appointed a fact-finding team in 2019 to inspect the transplanted trees and reportedly found that over 60% of them had died.

· The metro line constructed to connect north and south Nagpur led to the transplantation of 21 trees in 2019. None of these survived. Despite this failure, the city has planned infrastructure projects like the Rs 1,053-crore InterModal Station to integrate road, rail and metro terminals but would end up displacing 1,940 trees.