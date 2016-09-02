Dia Mirza Shows You How To Make an Eco-Friendly Tree Ganesha

Dia Mirza makes an eco-friendly Tree Ganesha. (Photo: The Quint)
(This story is from The Quint's archives and has been republished on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.)
Sculptor Dattadri Kothur created something very unique and innovative - the world’s first Tree Ganesha, an idol made of red soil, organic fertilisers and seeds, that transforms into a tree after immersion. In this video, actress Dia Mirza visits the Tree Ganesha workshop at Lower Parel in Mumbai, interacts with Kothur and also attends a class on how to make this eco-friendly Ganesha.
Mix red soil with organic fertiliser. Add water to form a dough.
Take the required mould with and fill the front mould with the dough.
Apply uniform pressure at all points. Repeat the above step for the back mould as well.
Put the two moulds together and fill any visible void with the mixture.
Press the two moulds against each other and be gentle in doing so.
Remove the top mould carefully and any excess clay visible to you.
Sprinkle some water and brush for final finish.
Put soil and organic fertiliser mixture inside and add ladyfinger seeds.
Camera: Chintamani Wagh and Divya Talwar
Editor: Kammaljit Singh Kainth
Producer: Divya Talwar
