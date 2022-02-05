'India Doesn't Have PM But a King': Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing people at the 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman' virtual rally in Haridwar.
(Photo: YouTube/Screenshot)
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 5 February, said that India today does not have a prime minister but a king of the 21st century.
Gandhi made the comment while addressing people at the 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman' virtual rally in Haridwar.
Gandhi targeted the prime minister over the protests against farm laws and said that the PM left the protesting farmers on the road amid the pandemic.
"We need a leader who goes to the people, talks to them, asks them about their problems and work on their needs " Gandhi said, adding that his party will not shut its doors to people.
Refering to his "two Indias" comment multiple times, Gandhi said that Congress will not differentiate between the rich and poor in the state.
"We are making 4 promises to you. We will give employment to 4 lakh people. We will give LPG cylinder for less than Rs 500. We will also implement 'Nyay' scheme here, in which 5 lakh families will be given Rs 40,000 in a year. Congress will provide door-to-door health services to people using mobile ambulances," Gandhi said.
Uttarakhand will go to polls on 14 February for the 70-member Assembly and the counting of votes will be taken up on 10 March.
