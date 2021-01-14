‘Why Raise Marriage Age If Girl Can Reproduce by 15’: Congress MLA

Congress has tried to distance itself from the controversy with the state spokesperson, Narendra Saluja saying, “They are his (Verma’s) personal views and not the party’s official position.”

Commenting on the issue, state BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga said, “By using such language about girls, Sajjan Singh Verma has gone against his name Sajjan, which means gentleman. By his statement, he has insulted all the daughters, not only in MP, but across the country. It seems Verma has forgotten that the national president of his party Sonia Gandhi and the young national general secretary of his party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are both women. I request the Congress national president Sonia Gandhi to ask Sajjan Singh Verma to publicly apologise to all the girls and then fire him from the party.”

Calling out Verma ‘for insulting all the daughters, not only in Madhya Pradesh, but across the country’, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, “It seems Verma has forgotten that the national president of his party Sonia Gandhi and the national general secretary of his party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are both women. I request the Congress national president Sonia Gandhi to ask Sajjan Singh Verma to publicly apologise to women and then fire him from the party," reported NDTV.