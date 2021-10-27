Why Goonda Act Might Not Work as a Deterrent Against Yati Narsinghanand

Several videos of angry outburst of Narsinghanand in front of officials of Ghaziabad administration has surfaced on social media.
The Quint/Aroop Mishra
Yati Narsinghanand, notorious priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad and recently anointed "mahamandaleshwar" of the Juna Akhara, has taken the fight to Ghaziabad police's doorstep over media reports of local administration threatening to slap the "Goonda Act" against him. Several videos of an angry outburst of Narsinghanand in front of officials of Ghaziabad administration have surfaced on social media, where he can be seen targeting Iraj Raja, Superintendent of Police (rural areas) and other police officials in the district.
These videos are dotted with Narsinghanand's provocative communal rants and he can also be seen being miffed over media reports of the administration preparing to slap the Goonda Act against him. While speaking to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, senior police officials in Ghaziabad claimed that the department was currently examining legal grounds to invoke the Goonda Act, but no official steps had been taken in this regard.
Interestingly, Ghaziabad Police has provided personal security and there is a round-the-clock police and paramilitary deployment outside and within the sprawling campus of the Dasna Devi temple.
Narsinghanand is now alleging that the Ghaziabad Police is pressuring him to give up the security, which, according to him, is claimed by the police to be costing the state exchequer Rs 30 lakh per month.
As per the procedure, the local sub divisional magistrate (SDM) and circle officer (CO) give a signed report regarding the invocation of the Goonda Act to the the senior superintendent of police (SSP), who forwards it to the district magistrate after reviewing it. The district magistrate or, in some cases, the additional district magistrate takes the final call on it, following which the accused can be externed from the district for six months as per the provisions of the act.
The Goonda Act is effective against those criminals who have their area of notoriety confined within a particular district. Once they are externed, their criminal activity is expected to plummet or ceases completely. In the context of the act being invoked against Narsinghanand, a senior IPS officer, on the condition of anonymity, argued that this may not be the best foot forward in addressing the law and order challenge at hand ahead of a crucial election next year. They added:
He also emphasised that a thorough investigation in his ongoing criminal cases, which can draw sentencing, can be a strong deterrent. "Though there might be a delay, but it would be better if a proper investigation is carried out in his ongoing cases and precedent is set through conviction in court, which will be deterrent for the likes of him," they said.
As per the official data available with Ghaziabad police, there are twelve cases registered against Yati Narsinghanand in Delhi-NCR, including one at the Parliament Street police station in the national capital and the rest at various police stations in Ghaziabad. More than half of these cases pertain to making inappropriate statements aimed at flaring communal tensions.
Earlier this month, a minor Muslim boy inadvertently entered the Dasna Devi temple. He was held by the temple staff and handed over to the police. In his allegations, Narsinghanand had claimed that the minor boy was in the temple for a "recce" for an attempt on his life. The local police had later rubbished the allegations after the probe. In a statement, police had said that the minor boy had entered the temple premises after he lost his way and no objectionable material was recovered from him.
In August 2021, three separate FIRs were registered against Yati Narsinghanand over his objectionable comments against women in politics and against National Commission of Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma.