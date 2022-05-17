WPI Inflation Spikes to Record High of 15.08% in April Against 14.55% in March

Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation has spiked to a record high of 15.08 percent in April against 14.55 percent in March, data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed Tuesday, 17 May.

“The high rate of inflation in April 2022 was primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products and chemicals & chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the government said in a press release.