Who Really Won The India-Pakistan 1965 War?

August 25, 1965: BBC reported that Pakistani soldiers had launched a covert operation and entered Indian-administered Jammu & Kashmir. Till date, there is zero clarity on how many men were part of Pakistan’s “Operation Gibraltar”. Multiple reports indicate the number could’ve been anywhere between 5,000 to 30,000.

Pakistan rationalized this covert operation by claiming it was meant to “liberate” the people of Kashmir.

Liberators or Insurgents?

Christine Fair, an expert in South-Asian political-military affairs, in her book "Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Army's Way of War", quotes the Pakistan Army Chief General Muhammad Musa's description of Operation Gibraltar.

(It) envisaged, on a short-term basis, sabotage of military targets, disruption of communications, etc. and as a long-term measure, distribution of arms to the people of occupied Kashmir and initiation of a guerrilla movement there with a view to starting an uprising in the Valley eventually.

This, as a general rule, is seen by India as an act of aggression.