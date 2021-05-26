Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed New CBI Chief, Who Is He?

An IPS officer from the batch of 1985 and the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was named the head of Central Bureau of Investigative (CBI) on Tuesday, 25 May.
Jaiswal will serve a fixed tenure of two years as the chief, starting from the date he assumes office.
During the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, the veteran officer was in command of the Maharashtra State Intelligence Bureau and liaised with intelligence agencies from the United Stated during the aftermath of the attacks.
An Indian Police Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal was a part of the investigation in the Telgi stamp paper scam case before it was transferred to the CBI.
He went on to command the Maharshtra Reserve Police Force, after which he joined the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad.
Before their subsequent transfer to the NIA, the high-profile Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon cases were probed under Jaiswal’s supervision.
Following this, Jaiswal went on to become the Maharashtra Director General of Police and was subsequently transferred to central agencies again.
The new CBI chief has served long terms in the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), spending almost a decade in the latter agency but has had no previous experience in the CBI.
The officer was put incharge of CISF in January 2021 and aimed to enhance and expand the area of expertise of the paramilitary forces.
He said, "It shall be my endeavour to build upon the core competencies of the members of the force by ensuring constant upgradation of professional skills of its individuals and the unit's as a whole," NDTV quoted.
