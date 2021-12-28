I-T Raid UP: Who is Piyush Jain, the Man Who Stashed Over 250 Crores?

Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain was arrested by central agencies on Sunday, 26 December, for evasion of tax in what is the biggest cash seizure by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Cash worth over Rs 257 crore was found during Income Tax raids conducted at a Kanpur house and other premises linked to Jain across Kannauj, Mumbai, and Gujarat.

The GST intelligence unit, which was acting on information pertaining to alleged tax evasion, was on the trail for the manufacturers of Shikhar Pan Masala, but the investigation led them towards Piyush Jain, NDTV reported.

Jain, who is a perfume trader has been widely reported to have links with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, but what else do we know about him? And who is the owner of Shikhar Pan Masala?