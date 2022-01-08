Who Came Near PM Modi's Convoy in Punjab? Here's What We Know

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded in Punjab for about 20 minutes due to protests, a video has emerged which shows people holding BJP flags and raising "BJP zindabad" slogans very close to the prime minister's car.

In the video clip, a crowd on the opposite side of the flyover can be seen hailing PM Modi and BJP. A man, wearing a BJP's Himachal red cap can also be seen smiling towards the camera.