Loni Case: Lawyer Files Complaint Against Swara, Twitter & Others

A Delhi-based lawyer Amit Acharya filed a criminal complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, journalist Arfa Khanum, Twitter India Head Manish Maheswari, and Md Asif Khan on Wednesday, 16 June, for allegedly spreading fake news in the Loni case, in which an elderly Abdul Samad Saifi was brutally beaten and his beard was forcefully cut off.
The complaint was lodged at Delhi's Tilak Marg police station. An FIR is yet to be registered. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched by the police.
The FIR said that they started “giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities.”
The Ghaziabad Police added Twitter to the FIR for having done nothing to prevent the video from getting viral.
Acharya is seeking their prosecution under Indian Penal Code provisions relating to communal discord, provoking with intent to cause riot, outraging religious feelings of a group, etc.
He has said in his complaint, “Knowing the fact that their tweets have an impact in the society, they give communal colour to the incident without fact-checking the truthfulness of the incident,” The Indian Express reported.
Acharya is also seeking an FIR against Twitter for its failure to remove the allegedly false tweets.
