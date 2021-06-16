Elderly Man Thrashed in Loni: Conflicting Versions Emerge in Case

Saifi, while narrating his ordeal, said that he was approached by an auto driver who offered to drop him home. “Chacha miyan kahaan jaoge, aao betho mein chhod doonga aapko (Uncle, where do you have to go? Come, I will drop you),” the accused had said.

After he sat in the auto, he was beaten up by the men. They covered his face and took him to a house, where the video was recorded. Saifi can be seen pleading to the accused. The five men who abducted him kicked him ruthlessly, beat him up, put a pistol to his head, forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, cut off his beard, made him see videos of other Muslims being attacked and boasted that they had killed many belonging to his community before.

The Quint spoke to Asif, Saifi’s relative, who he had come to Loni to meet the victim, Saifi’s son Babboo, two eyewitnesses to whom Saifi had narrated the incident as soon as he returned home, and Loni Samajwadi Party (SP) member Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi, who the locals had confided in after the incident, to reconstruct what happened.