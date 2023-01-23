When, Where, & How did India Celebrate its First Republic Day?

The 26th of January morning was a clear sunny day after continuous days of extremely chilly weather in 1950. On this day, the people of India witnessed the country's defining moment as it freed itself completely from the shackles of colonialism and became a truly sovereign state- three years after it gained independence.

It was a chilly Thursday morning and there was excitement in the air and among the people. The preparations were going on for weeks for the big day, the participants were rehearsing for the events on a historic day. It was the day when India would declare itself the Sovereign Democratic Republic.

It was also the day when the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad would begin his tenure. As day broke, Delhi witnessed early morning processions by jubilant citizens, beating drums and blowing conch shells, and singing patriotic songs. There were similar celebrations across the country.