Days After Wheat Export Ban, Govt Nod for Consignments Registered Before 13 May

Govt relaxes wheat exports policy
The central government on Tuesday, 17 May, relaxed its order restricting wheat exports, days after imposing a blanket ban that triggered an international furore.
The Centre announced that those wheat consignments that have been handed over to the Customs for examination and registered into its systems on or prior to 13 May would be allowed for export, ANI reported.
The announcement by the Centre comes days after it prohibited the export of wheat on 13 May in a bid to ensure food security in the nation, while only allowing export shipments with an irrevocable letter of credit (ILOC) issued on or before the date of the notification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said that India remained committed to food security in the current situation.
The move had garnered criticism from the G7 group of nations.
After the ban, wheat prices spiked to a record high on 16 May to $453 per tonne in the global market. The Russia-Ukraine war was also considered to be a contributing factor to the record price rise.
The United States had expressed hope that India would revoke the ban in the global interest.
